Sandbar Asset Management LLP Trims Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,378 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 2.9% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $2,164,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 13.1% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 480,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,808,000 after acquiring an additional 55,542 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

CAT traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, reaching $132.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,004,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742,297. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

