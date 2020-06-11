Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Given “Hold” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their hold rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sangamo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.17.

Shares of SGMO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,891,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,924. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $13.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $8.47. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 2.25.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.14). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Sangamo Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen George Dilly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $90,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 50,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

