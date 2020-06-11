Sarepta Therapeutics’ (SRPT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $180.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $194.35.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,396. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.21. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $161.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.88.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 160.96%. The firm had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $4,237,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,163,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,920,224.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $753,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $3,226,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

