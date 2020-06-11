Scotiabank Boosts Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target to C$18.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TCL.A. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Transcontinental from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Transcontinental from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Transcontinental from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of TSE:TCL.A traded up C$0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.47. 231,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,806. The stock has a market cap of $986.86 million and a P/E ratio of 8.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79. Transcontinental has a 12-month low of C$9.50 and a 12-month high of C$17.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.00.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

