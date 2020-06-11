Scotiabank Boosts Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$11.00

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.25 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.87% from the stock’s current price.

TCN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James set a C$9.25 price target on shares of Tricon Capital Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

Get Tricon Capital Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:TCN traded down C$0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$8.67. 217,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.89, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.33. Tricon Capital Group has a 52 week low of C$5.45 and a 52 week high of C$12.11. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.61.

In other Tricon Capital Group news, Director Gary Berman acquired 10,000 shares of Tricon Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.06 per share, with a total value of C$80,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 878,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,078,146.92. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 80,000 shares of company stock worth $586,348.

About Tricon Capital Group

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.