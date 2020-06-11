Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) Short Interest Up 108.4% in May

Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a growth of 108.4% from the May 14th total of 15,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Scpharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,664. The company has a market capitalization of $168.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 16.96 and a quick ratio of 16.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.37. Scpharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.19. Equities analysts expect that Scpharmaceuticals will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Andrew J. Schwab purchased 578,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scpharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Scpharmaceuticals by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Scpharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Scpharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCPH shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Scpharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Scpharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Scpharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Scpharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting.

