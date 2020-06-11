Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Announces Earnings Results

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million.

NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $0.45 on Thursday. Senseonics has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $2.24.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Senseonics from $1.85 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Senseonics from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Senseonics in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Senseonics to a “sell” rating and set a $0.40 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.99.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.