Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $0.47, but opened at $0.45. Senseonics shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 96,669 shares.

SENS has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim lowered Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Senseonics from $0.70 to $0.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Craig Hallum lowered Senseonics to a “sell” rating and set a $0.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Senseonics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Senseonics from $1.85 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SENS. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Senseonics by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 23,526 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Senseonics by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 31,722 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million.

About Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

