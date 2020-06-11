Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) Stock Price Down 16.6%

Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) was down 16.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.28, approximately 118,776 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,291,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Sequential Brands Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $20.23 million for the quarter. Sequential Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 125.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem sold 4,377,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $875,415.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sequential Brands Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,829 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of Sequential Brands Group worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 28.81% of the company’s stock.

Sequential Brands Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQBG)

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the home, active, and fashion categories in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, home goods, food, wine, and media related assets, such as magazines, books, and other print and digital content.

