Service Co. International Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:SCI)

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Service Co. International has increased its dividend by an average of 100.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Service Co. International has a dividend payout ratio of 51.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Service Co. International to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

Shares of SCI stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.40. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $52.89.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.55 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Service Co. International news, Director W Blair Waltrip purchased 2,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 595,481 shares in the company, valued at $20,633,416.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.50 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.07.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

