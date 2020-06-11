Shaw Communications Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0707 per share on Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Shaw Communications has raised its dividend by an average of 26,142.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Shaw Communications has a payout ratio of 95.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.5%.

NYSE SJR opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.60. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.05.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SJR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities raised shares of Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

