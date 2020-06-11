Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $244,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $574.39.

SHW traded down $28.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $552.12. 27,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,504. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $603.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $553.92 and a 200 day moving average of $546.85. The stock has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 6,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $3,961,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,158,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,517 shares of company stock worth $8,339,284. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

