Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Receives $654.09 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $654.09.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Shopify from $775.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $860.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter worth $875,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Shopify by 2.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 136,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Shopify by 21.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,248,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,188,075,000 after purchasing an additional 942,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Shopify by 46.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 762,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,940,000 after acquiring an additional 241,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP traded down $9.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $734.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,558,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,502. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $86.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -635.56 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $718.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.06. Shopify has a 52-week low of $281.69 and a 52-week high of $844.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

