Short Interest in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Expands By 74.3%

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 74.3% from the May 14th total of 791,900 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 493,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of NYSE DLB traded down $2.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.76. The stock had a trading volume of 16,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,872. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $73.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.68.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $351.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.35 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 10,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $547,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,808,000 after buying an additional 16,493 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 303,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,869,000 after buying an additional 117,559 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 544,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,431,000 after buying an additional 63,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

