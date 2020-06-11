Short Interest in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Increases By 93.4%

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 93.4% from the May 14th total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.55 price objective on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Sunday, February 16th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of Grindrod Shipping as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

GRIN stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,846. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46. Grindrod Shipping has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $7.97.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers. The company operates in two businesses, Drybulk Carriers and Tankers. It operates a fleet of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 6 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

