Short Interest in RealNetworks Inc (NASDAQ:RNWK) Expands By 97.8%

RealNetworks Inc (NASDAQ:RNWK) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 378,700 shares, an increase of 97.8% from the May 14th total of 191,500 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 755,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RNWK traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.34. 33,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.65. RealNetworks has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNWK. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in RealNetworks by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,020,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,237,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 19,204 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RealNetworks by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 42,191 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of RealNetworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

RealNetworks, Inc provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

