Short Interest in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) Rises By 101.1%

Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 101.1% from the May 14th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

TGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Tecogen in a research note on Sunday, April 5th.

Get Tecogen alerts:

NASDAQ TGEN traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,361. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.66. Tecogen has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 million. Tecogen had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tecogen will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products and Services and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+, a cogeneration product that provides electricity and hot water; TECOGEN cogeneration systems for producing hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under Ultera brand name.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Tecogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.