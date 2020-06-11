Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Maxim Group

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 109.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIEN. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Sientra from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Sientra from $6.50 to $5.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

Shares of SIEN stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $3.82. 25,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,456. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.45. Sientra has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $9.71.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 134.87% and a negative return on equity of 101.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sientra in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sientra by 87.5% in the first quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sientra in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Sientra in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

