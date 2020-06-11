Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €97.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($108.99) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SIX2. UBS Group set a €99.00 ($111.24) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($126.97) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixt currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €99.29 ($111.56).

Shares of ETR:SIX2 traded down €4.55 ($5.11) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €71.90 ($80.79). The company had a trading volume of 85,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €65.24 and its 200 day moving average price is €75.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.42. Sixt has a 52-week low of €33.30 ($37.42) and a 52-week high of €100.00 ($112.36).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

