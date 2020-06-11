Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €99.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €99.00 ($111.24) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIX2 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($108.99) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($126.97) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €99.29 ($111.56).

Sixt stock traded down €4.55 ($5.11) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €71.90 ($80.79). The stock had a trading volume of 85,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €65.24 and its 200-day moving average price is €75.71. Sixt has a 52 week low of €33.30 ($37.42) and a 52 week high of €100.00 ($112.36).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

