SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLM. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 83,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 818,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $7.79. 188,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,880,441. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.73. SLM Corp has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). SLM had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $400.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SLM Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

