Sonic Automotive Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Sonic Automotive has a dividend payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sonic Automotive to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

NYSE SAH opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average is $25.63. Sonic Automotive has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $35.41.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marcus G. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,382 shares in the company, valued at $445,096.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victor H. Doolan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 12,500 shares of company stock worth $162,345. 33.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAH shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Sonic Automotive from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.58.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

