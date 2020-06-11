Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Spirit AeroSystems has a dividend payout ratio of -1.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to earn ($0.10) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -40.0%.

NYSE:SPR opened at $31.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.81. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $92.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.46.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.63. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPR shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

