Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,864 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 18,520 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,541,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,642 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Starbucks by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,816,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,633,457,000 after purchasing an additional 161,755 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,442,471,000 after purchasing an additional 144,675 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,756 shares of company stock worth $916,476. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.28.

Shares of SBUX traded down $6.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.01. 16,001,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,187,638. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.95 and a 200-day moving average of $80.41. The firm has a market cap of $97.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.