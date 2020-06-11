Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Updates Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.15-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. Starbucks also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.55-0.95 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.28.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks stock opened at $79.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,756 shares of company stock worth $916,476. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.