StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. StarTek had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%.

StarTek stock opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.93 million, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.03. StarTek has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $8.46.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their target price on StarTek from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of StarTek in a research note on Thursday.

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

