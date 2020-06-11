Stearns Financial Services Group Decreases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stearns Financial Services Group trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,119 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.42. 17,657,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,629,244. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.17.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

