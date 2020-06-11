Stearns Financial Services Group Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stearns Financial Services Group cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,165 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 0.7% of Stearns Financial Services Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 13,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,050 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $63.87. The company had a trading volume of 19,807,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,265,918. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.24. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

