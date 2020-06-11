Stearns Financial Services Group Reduces Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Stearns Financial Services Group lowered its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $5,301,510,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,346,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,315,953,000 after buying an additional 194,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,956,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,360,790,000 after buying an additional 27,655 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,561,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,306,798,000 after buying an additional 2,021,774 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,541,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,283,915,000 after buying an additional 153,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.04. 1,428,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,671,548. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.46 and a 200 day moving average of $156.61. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The company has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

