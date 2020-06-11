Stearns Financial Services Group Sells 564 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Stearns Financial Services Group cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Boeing were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Boeing by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $65,384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

BA traded down $13.33 on Wednesday, reaching $203.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,033,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,437,707. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.49. The company has a market capitalization of $122.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 1.44. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.04.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

