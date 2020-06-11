Stearns Financial Services Group Sells 653 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Stearns Financial Services Group trimmed its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, grace capital bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG stock traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $119.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,672,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,914,866. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.75. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The firm has a market cap of $294.40 billion, a PE ratio of 67.31, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $0.7907 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.91%.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.