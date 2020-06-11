Stearns Financial Services Group Sells 682 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Stearns Financial Services Group cut its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,945 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 1,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK increased its holdings in Visa by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,644 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $200.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,848,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,877,029. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.88. The company has a market cap of $387.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,150 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,161 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.18.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

