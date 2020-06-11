Stearns Financial Services Group Sells 75 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stearns Financial Services Group trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 510 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Bainco International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,972,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,050.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $22,903,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 63,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,272,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,121.18, for a total transaction of $38,120.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,600.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 322 shares of company stock valued at $410,071. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $9.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,465.85. 1,521,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,725. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,366.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1,342.83. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

