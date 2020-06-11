Steem Dollars (SBD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $101,141.00

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00011697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $6.26 million and approximately $101,141.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,379.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.82 or 0.02556861 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002169 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000232 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00647674 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,706,549 coins. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.