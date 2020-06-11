Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 802 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 753% compared to the typical volume of 94 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 4,588,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $367,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,563 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autohome during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,460,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Autohome by 394.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 653,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,252,000 after acquiring an additional 521,035 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Autohome in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,019,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Autohome by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 595,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,267,000 after acquiring an additional 267,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

NYSE:ATHM opened at $87.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11. Autohome has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $100.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.42.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Autohome had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $218.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autohome will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Autohome from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. CICC Research cut shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. China International Capital raised Autohome to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.20.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.