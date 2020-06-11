Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Credit Suisse Group Put Options (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,870 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 929% compared to the average daily volume of 279 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC cut Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

CS stock opened at $10.71 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.0716 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at about $701,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth about $692,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after buying an additional 216,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.