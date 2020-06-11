Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Stock Yards Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 845.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Stock Yards Bancorp has a payout ratio of 42.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.2%.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.10. 13,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.56. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $865.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYBT shares. Raymond James upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In other news, Director Paul J. Bickel III acquired 12,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.58 per share, for a total transaction of $372,311.50. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,582 shares of company stock valued at $384,003. Insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.