Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Short Interest Up 81.1% in May

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 81.1% from the May 14th total of 568,900 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 366,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
In other news, CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 8,000 shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $438,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,169 shares of company stock worth $3,560,991 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGR. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 16.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the first quarter worth $590,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the first quarter worth $878,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the first quarter worth $10,822,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the first quarter worth $299,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:RGR traded up $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $70.34. The company had a trading volume of 20,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,696. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $73.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.05 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This is a boost from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.
