Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Trading Down 4.2%

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) was down 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.30, approximately 21,179 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 472,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -1.19.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 754.90% and a negative return on equity of 1,130.69%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 9.72% of Summit Wireless Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA)

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers TX modules for TVs, AV receivers, media hubs, and small dongles that connect through USB or HDMI ports; and speaker systems.

