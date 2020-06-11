Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Lifted to Outperform at Scotiabank

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.71.

Shares of TSE:SU traded down C$1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$24.49. 6,049,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,008,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $41.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.73. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.02 and a 1 year high of C$45.12.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.17 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 0.6791578 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

