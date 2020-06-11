Swift Run Capital Management LLC Buys 5,333 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Swift Run Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 266.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.4% of Swift Run Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Swift Run Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $5.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.02. The stock had a trading volume of 615,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,788,369. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.64. The company has a market capitalization of $394.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

