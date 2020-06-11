Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) in a research report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Synaptics’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SYNA. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synaptics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synaptics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Shares of Synaptics stock traded down $3.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $27.44 and a 52 week high of $84.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.97.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Synaptics will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, Director Richard L. Sanquini sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $381,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $350,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,142 shares of company stock worth $1,641,312 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.