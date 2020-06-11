SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives $129.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cross Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.13, for a total value of $272,825.00. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 366 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $26,190.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,469,166.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 61,000 shares of company stock worth $4,370,700 and have sold 5,436 shares worth $543,788. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth about $8,114,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 2,128.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SNX traded down $10.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.33. The company had a trading volume of 210,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,346. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.77. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.