Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,307,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,294 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.87% of Synopsys worth $168,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Synopsys by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $7.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.03. The stock had a trading volume of 32,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,311. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $192.38. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Synopsys had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $861.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Synopsys from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Synopsys from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Synopsys from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.64.

In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $948,995.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,590,235.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,340 shares of company stock valued at $19,270,214 over the last ninety days. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

