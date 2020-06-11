T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,771,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,029 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.78% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $172,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $286,226,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 474.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 844,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,273,000 after purchasing an additional 697,210 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,261,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,028,000 after purchasing an additional 422,968 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 43.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,271,000 after purchasing an additional 407,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,051,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,860,339,000 after purchasing an additional 365,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total value of $422,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 97,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,803,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,851 shares of company stock worth $1,047,719 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $6.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.69. The company had a trading volume of 59,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,550. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $139.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.