Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 10.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,149 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $10,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. AGF Investments America Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 18.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.42. 5,254,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,629,131. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.89. The company has a market cap of $288.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3304 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Macquarie cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

