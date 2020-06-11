Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $14,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 9.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,688,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,226,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,501 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,344,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $601,341,000 after purchasing an additional 406,394 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,115,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $592,594,000 after buying an additional 1,078,846 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,397,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $554,528,000 after buying an additional 118,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the fourth quarter valued at $454,919,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRP shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.69.

NYSE:TRP traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.03. 101,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,288,958. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.16. The firm has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.74. Tc Pipelines Lp has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.5742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is 73.08%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

