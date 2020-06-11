TD Securities Increases North West (TSE:NWC) Price Target to C$32.00

North West (TSE:NWC) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on North West from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on North West from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

NWC traded up C$0.53 on Thursday, hitting C$27.68. The company had a trading volume of 154,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,253. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 16.48. North West has a 12-month low of C$16.06 and a 12-month high of C$31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.02.

North West (TSE:NWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$553.06 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that North West will post 1.8340833 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

