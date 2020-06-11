TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) Shares Gap Up to $2.10

TDH Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PETZ)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.07, but opened at $2.10. TDH shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 6,955 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of TDH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22.

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pet food products for pet owners worldwide. It offers approximately 200 products, which include 6 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, baked pet biscuits, and other products for dogs and cats, as well as non-food items.

