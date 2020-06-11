TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 70.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 535,496 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of TE Connectivity worth $14,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 259.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in TE Connectivity by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded down $4.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.31. The stock had a trading volume of 71,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.26. TE Connectivity Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 34.59%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

